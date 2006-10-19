Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

...But on occasion Fox News will present a poll or have a speaker on that just grabs my attention. Generally that’s not a good thing, especially if I’m writing about it here. Case in point, last week on the 30th or the 1st Mr. Pat Buchanan was on speaking about his new book. The book discusses the border and the potential threat we face as a nation. I’ve spoken several times about the borders of out nation [So what about Canada?, Press Secty Tony Snow and Mexican fences, Immigration and student aid for college] so this perked up my ears. Of course my concerns were not a point of commentary. But Mr. Buchanan did say that illegal aliens in this nation are bad (which I agree with to a degree but not for most of the popular reasons) and then went on to say essentially that he was afraid of the integration or loss of the white majority of America. He directly said that he wanted America to be like it was in the JFK era, with 89% of the census reported population being White Americans. I wasn’t the only one shocked by the statement, the reporter asked him if he meant he wanted America to be 89% white, and Mr. Buchanan clarified that this is what he meant.



