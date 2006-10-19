Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

Sin Tetas - 10.6.2006.1 Full post found at



...The basis of this program isn’t as great though. It’s based on a true story, which is troubling. A young girl, poor and without hope derived from a good education, decides to take the only option she is aware of. Get a boyfriend from one of the drug cartels so she can live the ‘good life.’ That may not sound like a logical conclusion in America, but this television program is created and shown in Columbia. Sadly this is more real than The Shield or any ‘reality programming’.



Don’t think that this young woman has an easy task in front of her. Let me correct that, this is a young girl. And the largest obstacle to her achieving her dreams is the less than bountiful nature of her breasts. Thus surgery is required, as no self-respecting drug-runner would have a girlfriend without ample cleavage it seems. But that costs money, which she doesn’t have. The answer to that of course is prostitution. Considering her meager endowments though she again has a difficult time. And the problems roll on from there.



If some African Americans found Mr. Bill Cosby’s truthful remarks hard to deal with, imagine the town and people this television show is based on. Few things put into perspective the quality and benefits of living in the United States. And I think a lot of kids today should see this.



