Black Entertainment USA

...It is amazing the press that is out about the ABC dramatization Path to 9/11. I don’t mean the subject matter, which is that America was and continues to be vunerable to terrorist attacks. It’s the fact that politicians and political commentators of each party are using this program to advance their views of Presidents Clinton and Bush. That is sad, and more than obvious that political finger-pointing seems to be of more concern to some than actual action. Isn’t that the point of the film anyway?



Considering that, to my knowledge, none of the people speaking on this mini-series have seen the actual program including me it is quite amazing how various democrats are reacting so angrily. Former-President Clinton has discussed the film in a speech on September 6, 2006 and Mr. Richard Clarke has written a post on it. Comments have been heard from former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former National Security Adviser Sandy Berger. Even the voice of Mr. Rush Limbaugh has jumped into this bruhaha.



Let me mention again that as ABC/Walt Disney has stated, this is a dramatization. I would imagine it is so because some things can only be inferred at and other items not shown factually on broadcast television. In addition it allows some directorial license to be applied making the subject matter more viewable. While that may not be a proper thing to do on a subject that has affected millions, I can understand that if it creates debate and causes improvements it is worth the drama. And it’s not like it is unprecedented. Dramatizations of President Reagan, President Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mr. Malcolm X, and various other figures and events in history have been made from various viewpoints. In each case those for or against the depiction voiced their comments and created debate, usually after the television program or theatrical movie or play had been presented to the public. As some democrats are forgetting for the moment, the First Amendment allows for this to be done. That is something that most liberals and democrats scream whenever there is a questionable art form produced.



