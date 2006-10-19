Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

...Here is some good news for the future of broadcast television. We may have to wait a while but considering the talent and story line I think it may be worth it. LL Cool J, Mr. James Todd Smith, is going to star in a new television series called The Man. As long time readers know, I respect Mr. Smith on several levels. LL Cool J is one of the few rappers that is not involved in rampant and random violence, his lyrics tend to have some depth and no vulgarity. In addition he actually is a decent actor, having honed his abilities on the In The House sitcom before moving on to various movies (S.W.A.T. and Last Holiday – with Queen Latifah – being the most recent).



The story is interesting as well. It’s focus is on a undercover cop who can provide whatever is needed by the criminals he is surrounded by. While the various stings based on that premise is interesting, there is another facet. Like LL Cool J, the lead character is a family man. In this case the fictional family is comprised of kids who have difficult lives, and he is giving them the helping hand they need.



It’s rare when a television program has a Black African American as a lead in a television program. Even moreso when that lead is in a serious program as opposed to a comedy. I have to say it’s about time that an uplifting positive image gets on the screen. If those were the only factors I’d look forward to the program. But the fact that there is a proven talent and the creator of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on board is solid validation.



