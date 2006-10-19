Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

...The first thing I want to mention is about Mr. Jon Stewart and Mr. Stephen Colbert. It seems that here are t-shirts out that promote these men as candidates for the Presidential race in 2008. While both men deny any intention to run for political office, I understand why such thoughts may be in the public mind. While both are hosts of cable network programs that mock actual news, they are quite intelligent in how they do so. They bring the political news into an everyman aspect. And they question our politician actions and statements the same way that some of the average Americans do.



...Turning to more serious news, Mr. Bill Cosby has returned to the second poorest city in the nation. Detroit has nearly 1 million people and a majority of them are African American. This is why it is the perfect place for the comments Mr. Cosby has made in the past, and continues to make now. Mr. Cosby is continuing to promote a line of thinking that has been advocated by Mr. Booker T. Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King, and Mr. Malcolm X.



...Perhaps one of these days we will see more rappers and athletes speak along these same lines. I doubt it though. Self-empowerment doesn’t sell well. At least it hasn’t since Public Enemy and other rappers of the early 1990’s. Thugs, drug dealers and pimps need victims, and willing victims are not found in those trying to improve their lives.



