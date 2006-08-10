Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

RM Johnson interview (PRWEB) August 8, 2006 -- Mr. Michael Vass, owner and author of



The book review and interview are the first of each to be featured on Black Entertainment USA. The website is a unique format, a blend of a weblog (known as blogs) and traditional website. The site currently boasts a collection of original poetry, audio files of selected poems, an expanded reference section, archives of older posts, and a growing catalog of unique inscribed products. All poetry and spoken word audio are the creation of Mr. Vass.



Mr. Vass said, “I thank Mr. RM Johnson for the interview he has granted the site. One of the goals I have is to present various forms of entertainment created by and/or featuring Black African Americans, Hispanics and other minorities. In addition, the ability to share insights, challenges and inspiration to the future authors, actors, musicians and other entertainers is invaluable. Interviews such as this one allow experiences to be shared and I’m glad to be a part of that sharing.”



“In specific reference to Mr. Johnson, the sharing of his path to become a writer and the difficulties he overcame in that path could lead to the next great author of future generations. Or perhaps it will be critical in guiding a young adult to choose to attend college. Then again it may just entertain my readers and those that follow Mr. Johnson’s books. In any case I feel happy to have given something extra to the public,” continued Mr. Vass.



For additional information on this release, comments on this article, or general site information contact Mr. Michael Vass or visit BlackEntertainmentBlog.com. Comments on any posts should be added to the appropriate comments section on the site.



About Michael Vass and Black Entertainment USA

Interest in building Black Entertainment USA into a major site visited by anyone interested in my views on how Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers are portrayed in the media and by their actions.