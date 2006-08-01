Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

...Do You Take This Woman? is a decent book. If you are a fan of the previous RM Johnson books, I expect you will enjoy this. If you are a fan of soap operas.... From www.blackentertainmentblog.com ...I enjoy Sci-fi, action, adventure and classical books. Examples would be the Bourne series, The Book of Five Rings, The Grifters, and The Sword of Shanara series. The second thing I should mention is this is the first book review I have done. ......main male characters Pete and Wayne are doctors with a successful practice. The female leads, Carla and MeShell, are equally successful. All are intellectuals with solid communication skills. All the characters feel strongly about what they are doing......love of a spouse, love of a significant other, and love of the forbidden. Its the last love that is central......From the start we are taken quickly into the middle of a situation that has gone from bad to worse. As the book progresses we are taken back and given the background on how things reached the point of the start, and then we watch as the dominoes fall......I would say the sex was just a notch above an R rated movie scene and not X rated. While I cannot say that any of the characters looked like anyone I know, I can say they reminded me of aspects of some people. ......writing conveys the anguish and difficulty several characters go thru before making a decision and then living thru its consequences. And the ending was somewhat of a surprise. The anti-climax was definitely a surprise......extremity of the flaws the characters had. Or perhaps the choices and decision made would be more accurate. While I can understand the motivations of each character in an isolated situation, I couldnt imagine myself or......probably see some event and say I know how that feels or I went thru something like that or ......Do You Take This Woman? is a decent book. If you are a fan of the previous RM Johnson books, I expect you will enjoy this. If you are a fan of soap operas....

