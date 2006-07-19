Black Entertainment USA

...I must say that there is no way that the current Mrs. McCartney deserves the estimated $250 million, that it is rumored she may receive. Im not sorry, but she did nothing to justify the such a gift. Yes I do believe that a woman, with no career or one that was given up to raise children deserves support. I do believe strongly that children of divorced parents deserve to be taken care of, as a matter of fact I think its an obligation due them. But there is a far cry between being supported and taken care of and 1/4 of a billion dollars....Im glad the program from Mr. Chris Rock is going to continue. OF course I am not happy to learn that Mr. Leslie Moonves felt the need to intervene in the casting of the show. Nor the fact that Mr. Rock had to appease advertisers with the notion that white females were being added to the program. It implies that advertisers are uncomfortable with a program that is predominantly lead by African American and other minority actors. ...If youd like an example, watch McDonalds commercials. When you see one that is targeting Black viewers, youll know it. It wont be because everyone in the commercial will be Black African American or Hispanic. Listen to the music, the dress attire, the attitudes of the actors, the patterns of speech and what is the overall statement of the commercial. ...But most annoying to me is a recent incident in England. No not with a rapper or an airport (for once) but with Ms. Halle Berry and Mr. Hugh Jackman. In promoting the upcoming X-Men 3 movie [which I am looking forward to - got to love Juggernaught] in England, Ms. Berry and Mr. Jackman were on a radio program. The potential of Mr. Jackman becoming a James Bond caused the unexpected response of the radio DJ to assume a Brooklyn accent and his further clarification that he was a big, fat, black guy. What the Hell is that. Ms. Berry took him on over this, politely, and the DJ described her as being grumpy. Screw this guy. What does the portrayal of a bad guy for Bond have to do with Brooklyn or a black guy? Ive seen every Bond movie and rarely has there been a key Black villain, and never one that was fat or from Brooklyn...