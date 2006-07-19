Black Entertainment USA

...For those who are not familiar, or never read my post GOOOOAAALLLL!!!!!, the tournement is about to begin. Yes, the World Cup starts on June 9, 2006! I am very excited, because I expect Germany to win....Now I have mentioned that this is a big deal. Let me elaborate. It is estimated that the final match will have over 1 billion veiwers on television worldwide. 3 billion will be at the combined games. 30,000,000,000 worldwide will watch the various matches in total. Now those are numbers. Baseball, the NBA, and Football combined dont hit these numbers....Due to the fact that the Ivory Coast [its a nation in Africa] has, for the first time, a team going to play in the Cup the warring factions have called a truce. The government and those same groups have sat down and started talks. In effect, due to being able to compete in this competition, peace has been given a chance where no other force or action has had any effect....