Black Entertainment USA

Excerpt from www.blackentertainmentblog.com :....just the bottom barrel of public (and cable) television. If there is a complete lack of vision and creativity in this nation, reality shows are the ultimate expression of that. But as bad as it its with reality shows giving us the thrilling adventures of cooks, models and the like there is now a new breathtaking program coming to kill the last few numb brain cells some in America have. Are you ready for this? Its a show watching 10 cats in a window in New York City. I am not kidding. ...I am reminded of something. Mr. David Carradine made a statement in Kill Bill vol. 2 that went along these lines, Superman is the only hero that is always Superman. His alter ego, his disguise is Clark Kent. And that is interesting because what is his choice to blend in with humanity? A coward, a weakling. Someone who is so meek and spineless as to be almost invisible. That is his alien take on our human condition. I may not remember the entire quote exactly, but the essence is there. ...what he stood up for was never what I lived. And if you disagree, where are the Black African American, Hispanic, and other minority characters in the comic books. How many decades does his series go thru before...Who gave the ok to have Spiderman to reveal his identity to the world? That is insane. Not that Peter Parker ever had an easy life, but every villain and crackpot he has ever faced will be after him. And I understand the corollary being made to the Patriot Act and other issues in the world and America today. ...