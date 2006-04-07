Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

Happy Birthday to me! Apr 6 was my birthday. And it was a decent day. In celebration of that I suggest reading my blog at Apr 6 was my birthday. And it was a decent day. In celebration of that I suggest reading my blog at Black Entertainment USA . Come by and make a comment, shop my inscribed custom goods or just look around. :)

Interest in building Black Entertainment USA into a major site visited by anyone interested in my views on how Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers are portrayed in the media and by their actions.