Black Entertainment USA

Innovation in arts, in all its forms, is a definition of any age. When you think of Rome, gladiators are in the thoughts. Greeks project images of oracles and philosophy, Babylon had its garden, and Ancient Japan the samurai. America has half-hearted titillation and violence. Mindless actions that typify the mob mentality. And mobs are far more easily led. Art can be more, and can comment better. The Soprano’s may be entertaining, but 6 Feet Under said more. So did Jeremiah, and the shows I mentioned at the start.
Another thing I realized. Art can address what we want socially. Much like Archie Bunker, Black.White. is putting a mirror up and we get to see each other. Some parts we don’t like, many because we have never thought were part of us. The African American and White families have problems. They both have issues and many are born from ignorance of not knowing what is out there. That is not an insult. ...
