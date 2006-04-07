Black Entertainment USA

...Specifically I mean THEIF, the Shield and Black.White. Each of these are found on the FX cable network. Much like the innovation that Fox brought to the industry back in the mid-80's with shows like 21 Jump Street, the Simpsons and 90210, FX has been invigorating in an industry that is lost in the race to the lowest common denominator. These shows, and few others, are prime examples that not everyone wants their programming to be the equivalent of a Yugo. I mean American Idol, Fear Factor, Top Model, Survivor, the Apprentice, and their ilk are really just bottom barrel in terms of content. The incessant copy catting of programs, such as the multiple CSI versions, the multitude of Law&Order television programs ...Innovation in arts, in all its forms, is a definition of any age. When you think of Rome, gladiators are in the thoughts. Greeks project images of oracles and philosophy, Babylon had its garden, and Ancient Japan the samurai. America has half-hearted titillation and violence. Mindless actions that typify the mob mentality. And mobs are far more easily led. Art can be more, and can comment better. The Soprano’s may be entertaining, but 6 Feet Under said more. So did Jeremiah, and the shows I mentioned at the start.Another thing I realized. Art can address what we want socially. Much like Archie Bunker, Black.White. is putting a mirror up and we get to see each other. Some parts we don’t like, many because we have never thought were part of us. The African American and White families have problems. They both have issues and many are born from ignorance of not knowing what is out there. That is not an insult. ...