Black Entertainment USA

...I do wish to speak about the Black White program. I ask you all to bear with me and not forget about me as there is a major issue I am personally going thru that is taking my time and strength.What I will say about the program is that it looks to be quite something. I am not surprised the fathers have such different views. The white father is missing things I think because he assumes that the intent is other than it is. But having never had to live these situtatins I'm not surprised. One example is his take on the n-word. His response is based on a many who has not been callled what has been defined as possibly the single most offensive word in the english langague. There just is no comparison.I think the younger kids will get more from this though. They are less set in their ways and more open to what is going on. Still it will be interesting to see what happens. And I am amazed the black son is so 'who cares' about the program. Perhaps things are better than when I grew up, but they aren't good. The various riots and outrages that go on today prove that things are not well, once you go beyond the surface. Still I find his attitude interesting and confusing.The white daughter seems to be the most interesting one so far. The most open to the experience and the most sensitive. That should make for unique experiences. The make up artists really did a good job with her. She was already pretty, but she looks real good in the make-up.Actually I think the make-up jobs are all very good....