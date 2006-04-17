Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

Excerpts of Black.White. final episode part 1 In the final episode of Black.White. we can see a lot of things. It’s amazing that this has all taken place in only 5 weeks, but I think the day to day activities of these 2 families and the interactions they have had have made profound changes to them. Some have been more profound than others of course.



I think that Nick truly gained something that I wish more of the Black African American and Hispanic youth of today received. In speaking with Kenny he was able to see “the ghetto”. The reality of what it is is a far cry from the images portrayed in music videos and most cheap movies. The fact that everyone in the ghetto is looking for a way out should be reason enough to realize how bad it is. I mean name one entertainer that continues to live there after they make it. Regardless of how ‘gansta’ they proclaim to be. And there is no one who enjoys seeing or learning that their friends are dead, especially before they reach 21. I’ve lost too many friends growing up, and seen even more incarcerated, and it’s brought me no pleasure. And police are not necessarily the enemy, though some may make it seem so. Though I have had negative experiences, and I have shared some here, I have also known several that have been friends and helpful to the community. Overall I do respect their goal of protecting everyone in the community, though they could do the job better and more evenly.

...

While I do feel Bruno is a racist, and not conscious of it, he is right that Brian carries his trials as scars and strength. Brian is 2 years younger than me, and I can see how he feels. Much like my poem



I’m impressed that Carmen has learned to see that there are differences, and reasons for them. That she is aware that the struggles that exist today are difficult and legion. That there are many shades of what it is to be Black in America, and that there is a rich backbone to all of them. That different cultures are as deep and moving as her own, though nothing like hers. That is a huge thing.

...



Full post and part 2 found at In the final episode of Black.White. we can see a lot of things. It’s amazing that this has all taken place in only 5 weeks, but I think the day to day activities of these 2 families and the interactions they have had have made profound changes to them. Some have been more profound than others of course.I think that Nick truly gained something that I wish more of the Black African American and Hispanic youth of today received. In speaking with Kenny he was able to see “the ghetto”. The reality of what it is is a far cry from the images portrayed in music videos and most cheap movies. The fact that everyone in the ghetto is looking for a way out should be reason enough to realize how bad it is. I mean name one entertainer that continues to live there after they make it. Regardless of how ‘gansta’ they proclaim to be. And there is no one who enjoys seeing or learning that their friends are dead, especially before they reach 21. I’ve lost too many friends growing up, and seen even more incarcerated, and it’s brought me no pleasure. And police are not necessarily the enemy, though some may make it seem so. Though I have had negative experiences, and I have shared some here, I have also known several that have been friends and helpful to the community. Overall I do respect their goal of protecting everyone in the community, though they could do the job better and more evenly....While I do feel Bruno is a racist, and not conscious of it, he is right that Brian carries his trials as scars and strength. Brian is 2 years younger than me, and I can see how he feels. Much like my poem I Rejoice in Me , what we have endured is our symbol of strength and pride and pain. That is one aspect of life in America for any minority, especially Black African Americans. Brian is rigid in his beliefs, though he does see that other views exist. His strength of conviction is not a negative, in my view, though I feel he is a bit to rigid to truly allow another view in.I’m impressed that Carmen has learned to see that there are differences, and reasons for them. That she is aware that the struggles that exist today are difficult and legion. That there are many shades of what it is to be Black in America, and that there is a rich backbone to all of them. That different cultures are as deep and moving as her own, though nothing like hers. That is a huge thing....Full post and part 2 found at www.blackentertainmentblog.com

Interest in building Black Entertainment USA into a major site visited by anyone interested in my views on how Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers are portrayed in the media and by their actions.