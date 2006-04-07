Black Entertainment USA

Freestyle writing on THIEF. Let me know what you think.Well they definitely start with enough tension. I can imagine how Andre Braugher feels. I like the way he stands by his people, and his daughter-in-law. He definitely seems like a man of honor and principle. I like how he stands by her, right or wrong. His heart is in the right place. He definitely is trying.That cop is definitely a powder keg. As is his wife. This could be rough. Don’t forget that the Asian gangster is still looking.I know how the daughter feels right now. Cold and confused. It’s not a great way to feel. And the one guy is possibly dangerous getting religion. I think that the partner (lady) is right. He needs to take time. The fact the daughter is looking around is also bad. It’s never good to work with your head all messed up. Oh, how I know how he feels. Wish I could pound on a car myself. The man is doing something many men, in particular Black African American and Hispanic me do a lot. No expression of the pain that is raging in us. It generally leads to bad expressions of our confusion and anger and pain. Which just makes more problems. I can’t imagine how that will play out. Though I have to guess it will happen in a job.Hell of a lot of money. Stealing Black Ops money, tricky. And there goes his mind drifting. Amazing how scared the guys are. Though the Government is a big fish to fry.