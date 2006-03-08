Black Entertainment USA

I am in a dark place. One that has pain from old scars and fresh fears. I don't like being here. I must wander with care, lest the fragile balance that is my appearance will fail.In the dark recesses of my mind, horrors of failures press forward seeking to escape the box and corner. Wanting to draw madness to my mind.Anger fills this place and makes my breathe heavy, hard to release from my chest.Release Perhaps a drink, or 2. Careful to not lose control and release the bull waiting to rampage in the china store of my soul.Escape That is what I want and what I cannot find. A way to shove the current down and way with the past.One day I will be too old for this. The battles won giving way to the war, and the wounded fragments of what's left will never stand as tall.Some doors should stay locked. Some keys never shared. Trust is too precious to have and abandonment to cruel.Isolated, in ways unseen. Hurt with wounds that don't bleed. Not enough Vodka in the drink, I must keep my beast at bay.To Lash and hurt is the dark way. One that I excel at far too much. Damage that will never repair. No, drink and sex and flights of fancy, distractions for a time. Lest I lose control of the dark place in my mind.