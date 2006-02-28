Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

Michael Vass I want to depart from the normal nature of my posts here on Black Entertainment USA for a moment. I want to thank you, my readers and visitors, for your support of this site. Though still new www.blackentertainmentblog.com has done exceptionally well, growing exponentially. That has only been possible through the positive word of mouth provided by you. I do appreciate that. I also want to thank those that have been moved to comment on various posts, with agreement, dissent and correction, as you are vital to the experience I am trying to convey. Without your thoughts I have no feedback to muse upon, nor the measured approach I try to maintain in expressing my views. I hope that for those of you I have not motivated to comment, I will rise to the cause and reach you as well in time.As you know I am committed to improving various aspects of this site. My intent is to provide the best presentation and format on the issues and subjects within entertainment, with emphasis on Black African American and Hispanic perspective. This is no simple task. As some of you may know my work entails investor relations and the management of 6 additional sites besides this and www.vasandtheworld.com . No one said being an entrepreneur was easy. Besides time, money is an inescapable factor for the growth of this site in the manner I wish it to be.I appreciate those that have visited the multiple product pages on this site, which include the Catalogue main page Gift items for Her and Him , especially when those visits resulted in purchases from my www.CafePress.com/nova68 store. If you have not had the chance please do visit those sections sometime. I have also paid attention to those that have asked for better models, and more diversity, of the t-shirts, baseball cap, mouse pad, journal and other items. I am working on improvements and additional items as we speak. If you have any requests or suggestions of items I can provide, please look here to contact me One new item I have added is an audio section. I will be working on finishing the look and layout of this section but like my original poetry , which can be found on some of the above mentioned inscribed goods, My audio section provides my voice reading the poems I have created. While not a perfect audio, it hopefully will add flavor and inspiration to you my reader.I mention all of the above because it is my goal to provide many of the things that I feel are missing from many site targeted at African Americans, Hispanics and other minorities. While I would enjoy huge sales and large profits from various goods, I prefer to target items that reflect in some way my views and thoughts. They are an icing on the cake, the content being just that - the true substance of this site. But as I stated, money is necessary for everything. I hope to limit, significantly, the number of sites that will be able to advertise on this site. I have several options before me, but I am open as always to suggestions that you my reader may prefer. Are there specific sites you would like to see advertise here (if I must add any)?I thank you for your patronage, and thoughts. Now back to the entertainers and the real posts.SincerelyMichael Vass

Interest in building Black Entertainment USA into a major site visited by anyone interested in my views on how Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers are portrayed in the media and by their actions.