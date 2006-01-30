Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

Losing Harlem's entertainment is everyone's loss If I ask you to name a choir, what names come to mind? Vienna Boys Choir, Brooklyn Tabernacle and the



So why am I thinking of choir music today? It’s not because I’ve been listening to chamber music lately (which is quite nice in a live performance), but because of NYC officials. The City seems determined to kick the choir out of its current space, effectively causing harm to this institution that has existed since 1968. They are accused of possibly not paying music staff, do not have reliable tour dates and are in debt 5 million dollars. Oh, I should mention that they are on property that can generate $550,000 a year. So the city is willing to just shut the



Let me give you some insight, that may or may not apply, as I recall it. As a native NYC I recall the decades that the city allowed Harlem to be a drug-infested and dangerous place. Everyone knew what streets you could go to, day or night, to get whichever drug you wanted. Police enforcement of laws were laughable. Rats the size of small dogs or large cats ran around from abandoned brownstone to brownstone. It was so bad, that in



It took roughly 50 years for Harlem to go from the



I say all that because again it seems to me that rather than working the situation the City is looking for the money. The fame of the choir, and its good work seems not to be as valuable as the money the buildings they use can generate. This is the conclusion I get.



Though no January 2006 or later appearance dates are available for the choir (no surprise since they may not have a place to operate from after the 31st) dates prior to that for last year are easily found on their website. So to claim that the tour dates have been unreliable could be a stretch. It is stated via the Harlem choir’s website that they have 100% college acceptance. Attendance is 94%, the number of kids passing is 95%. Statewide tests for math and reading show 84% and 79% of the students (respective) are at or above grade level. All of this and only 125 students are actually in the choir. How many other schools can boast such achievements? How many inner city schools that cater to mostly Black African American, Hispanic and other minority can say anything close to that? It wasn’t my high school, where I estimate roughly 15% were accepted into non-city colleges, 25% if you include them. [That was roughly 20 years ago in a better time for students and Black African American youth, I graduated 6th in my class... I had a decent school, but there can be no comparison to the Harlem Choir.]



As Thomas Carlyle says “Music is well said to be the speech of angels; in fact, nothing among the utterances allowed to man is felt to be so divine. It brings us near to the infinite.” I agree with that, and as I previously stated on how



Let’s apply my rule used for commercials [from my post



