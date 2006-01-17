Black Entertainment USA Black Entertainment has been moved to its own site. Please check www.blackentertainmentblog.com for all current updates. The site continues to be my views on the medias perceptions of Black/African American and Hispanic entertainers.

...Do you think anyone at GoldenPalace.com ever read the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition in particular rule #218 - Always know what you're buying. I say this because it would seem that Mr. William Shatner, the real life counterpart to Captian James T. Kirk, has read Rule # 1 - Once you have their money, you never give it back. Of course this is good news for Habitat for Humanity, as they gain the $25,000 paid for Mr. Shatner’s kidney. [Yes I like Star Trek, TNG, and DS9 in that order] All the better that he was able to support a useful charity with something that few would even consider of value. As I’ve said in a previous post, Latin music, celebrity donations, I truly enjoy when stars show honest support for a cause, and you can’t give more than a part of the body itself (even if that part isn’t useful).



Of course not every entertainer needs to, literally, sell themselves to support a good cause. Mr. Spike Lee spent part of the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday speaking about, “many young Americans, both black and white, have no idea of the blood, sweat and tears that were sacrificed so we could drink from a water fountain, sit down in a bus, have the right to vote." I have spoken about my agreement that “the youth of today do not have the inspiration that I recieved growing up. There are few notable entertainers that strive for anything more than a paycheck. Even fewer are the number that go after the money without incident (drug scandals, violence against fans and other entertainers, infidelity, ect).”



In addition I think its important to remember that the youth of today, in particular the Black African American youth, have no leaders to follow. I’ve stated before ”leadership is both a factor of what is percieved and done. Leadership is the ability to lead. A leader is one in charge or in command of others. Black leaders, now-a-days, are arbitrary figures that only represent an aspect that the media wants to be popular. Anyone given the title of a leader should be expected to, at a minimum, lead.” Because of this we must remember to explain what has happened before and remember to look forward. Mr. Spike Lee stands out, to me, because he is one of those few willing to say basically just that and not worry if there is any collateral damage to his popularity polls (or whatever is the Hollywood equivalent).



Since I’m talking about directors and what may be in the future I think I should mention what I’m looking forward to for the 2006 movie season. The movies provided by Hollywood last year were on average miserable dreck. Not everyone will agree with that, but you should. It was abundantly clear to me (because of movies like Honeymooners, Dukes of Hazzard) that the writers employed now have run out of ideas. Or that the executives that greenlight movies assume that the lowest common denominator in America dropped a few points from 2004. The revenues the movie entertainment industry received seem to indicate that they were wrong either way. This year a slightly newer approach is being taken.



Comic books are the new source of inspiration. Novels of all sorts have long been fuel for the movie machine, but the growth and maturing or the comic book industry has lead to some quality movies. [yep, I love comic books too] Movies such as Batman Begins, X-men, Blade, Spiderman, Superman and others are driven the profit minded movie studios to make more sequels and expand into lesser know storylines. While Sin City was a great movie based on a solid graphic novel, few of the less mainstream heros are getting the depth needed to make the stories worthwhile. Even some of the successful original movies have gotten sequels that were obviously made to fill company coffers and not provide a meaningful experience to the audience. Examples to me of both types of failed half-hearted attempts include by are not limited to the: Punisher (either movie), Daredevil, Fantasic Four, Hulk, several of the Batman or Superman sequels and others. 