Black Entertainment USA

It was announced saturday that Mr. Muhammad Ali will be receiving the Otto Hahn peace medal. This made me stop a moment and think about the man known world-wide as 'The Greatest'. Like everyone on the planet that is over the age of at least 30, Mr. Muhammad Ali is known to me for his 61 fights (56 wins, 5 losses, 37 knockouts and 3 times Heavyweight Champion of the World). I can recall clearly watching the TV, as Mr. Muhammad Ali fought and beat Leonard Spinks for the title, along with my mother and family. I think everyone who had a TV was watching that fight that night. I have seen many of his fights, including one where he split a mans face from temple to jawline when he was known as Mr. Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr.

Like many I am familiar with his Olympic medals won in 1960 in Rome, and somewhat so of his career as an amatuer (108 wins, 8 losses). I can recall many quotes of Mr. Ali, such as "I am the greatest. Not only do I knock em out, I pick the round!" or "I'll be floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee" or "When you are as great as I am it is hard to be humble." And I was not shocked in the least when Sports Illustrated gave the title of Sportsman of the Century to Mr. Muhammad Ali, I would have been shocked by anything else.

But there is so much more to this man than just a few catchy phrases, memorable statistics, a cartoon series, and several major motion films. Mr. Ali is know for is religious conviction, converting to Islam with the Nation of Islam and in later years converting to Sunni Islam. Those convictions alone cost him dearly, and his refusal to fight in Viet Nam due to religious reasons made him an enemy to many in white America of the time. Those same convictions though are seen in his efforts to create peace and humanitarian aide. In 1978 Mr. Muhammad Ali address the UN Special Committee against Apartheid. In '85 he was asked to go to Lebanon to negotiate for hostages. In '91 Mr. Ali met with Saddam Hussein to negotiate the release of American hostages in Baghdad. In '02 he appealed for the release of Daniel Pearl [I do not agree with the author of the above reference, but I felt that the actions of Mr. Muhammad Ali and the father's statements about them should be seen]. Mr. Ali was appointed UN Messenger of Peace in 1998 (one of only 4 in Oct 2000).

Mr. Ali has also raised money for Inner City Games Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Center. For these reasons, in addition to his ability, dedication and uplifting of the sport of boxing, rooms stop on a dime and all attention turns towards Mr. Ali when he enters. For these reasons Mr. Ali in Nov. 2005 recieved the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest awards a civilian can receive - given to only 5 presidents and 3 vice-presidents as well as Edward R. Murrow, Thurgood Marshall, Alan Greenspan, David Rockefeller, Walt Disney and Neil Armstrong to mane some of the noted few.

I have said all of this, and referenced the information because it needs to be done. The youth of today do not have the inspiration that I recieved growing up. There are few notable entertainers that strive for anything more than a paycheck. Even fewer are the number that go after the money without incident (drug scandals, violence against fans and other entertainers, infidelity, ect). These supposed superstars are held in a place where everyone can see their action. Kids are drawn to them, as they were to their heroes in their youth. The riduculous cop-out that they aren't rolemodels is just an excuse to relieve them of the need to act responsibly. They know it and so do we.

I don't expect every entertainer to strive to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, though it would be nice if a few more did try. Not everyone should be an Ambassador to the U.N., it would lose its meaning if everyone jumped on board because it was trendy, but more could stand for their convictions. It isn't alot to ask, for those that we make into multi-millionares for occasionally entertaining us, to show more substance than a safe deposit box. Part of my thoughts on this can be seen in my post NBA code, but the essence is that we should expect and recieve more.

This is what I think, What do you think?