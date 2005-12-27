Black Entertainment USA

List for 2005 - Entertainers and entertainment
Since this is the time that many of us reflect back on the events of the year, myself included, I have created a list of notable entertainers, movies and individuals/groups that I feel deserve mention. While this list is not all inclusive of those I think have stood out this year, it does highlight many.
In no particular order (as I feel rankings of individuals is useless for the most part):
Mr. Ray Charles - the body of work he created has transcended racial lines, even during the times when America was divided by the Black/White issue.
Mr. Richard Pryor - his ability to make us laugh, and think, at the difficult and often tragic aspects of life, and our actions with and to one another, has been and continues to be unmatched.
Mr. Johnny Depp - a brilliant actor, he has portrayed characters (new and old) in a light that is unique and facinating to behold.
Mr. George Lucas - a storyteller, in a medium that often prefers the rote and lowest common denominator, that has given a unique and blazing vision to several generations of fans (while creating new ones).
Mr. Jaime Foxx - a consumate actor will true talent in many arenas. If you haven't seen Ray or Collateral do so and you will understand why he is Oscar-worthy.
Mr. Samuel L. Jackson - I quote Mr. Roger Ebert who wrote "Like Bill Cosby, Jackson is arguing against the anti-intellectual message that success for young black males is better sought in the worlds of rap and sports than in the classroom." And beyond that is his direct help to victims of Hurricane Katrina [See my post Celebrity donations].
Mr. Morgan Freeman - from the role of Easy Reader (for those of us old enough to recall him in the Electric Company) to his Oscar-winning and -worthy roles, he is a symbol of gravitas. [as he stated during Inside the Actors Studio] His well stated views on history and race are no less important.
Mr. Denzel Washington - an individual that is, to my knowledge, as strong and grounded in his convictions as any character he has portrayed.
Mr. George Clooney - a man of convictions and purpose, who has daringly reminded the nation that vigelence and action are all that seperate our nation from dark paths.
Mr. Terrence Howard - Emerging into the mainstream as an actor with a strong presence, which some notice as early as 2000. [I loved the guitar playing over the shoulder and wonder if that was actually him doing that]
Ice Cube - rising from mediocrity to present a glimpse at another life, and what difference a permanent tan makes in this country.
Mr. Muhammad Ali - the Greatest continues to show why such a monicker is earned and deserved.
Mr. Mel Brooks - an inventive comedic man that has helped us laugh (from one medium to another) since 1950. His creation of The Producers just confirms that quality never dies.
Mr.Cristian Bale - giving us an insight to the motivations of "the worlds' greatest detective." [Yes I'm an old comic book collector/fan and Batman is one of the greats]
This list is by no means complete. I invite you, my readers, to add or discuss anyone on or not on this list.
For me this list of entertainers contains individuals of strong character, incredible performances and visionary creation. Whether they have made statements with which that I agree or disagree, in part or in whole, is not an issue. Nor is it important that they are not all Black African American/Hispanic people.
Other notable individuals [in my mind at least] include: Mr. John Leguizamo, Ms. Anjelina Jolie, Mr. Tommy Lee Jones and many others.
Lastly I want to note that our troops serving this nation around the world, both in active fighting and those not, deserve if not demand our thoughts [and prayers for those who are religious]. Without them, and those before and after them, we would not, could not have the ability to create or see or speak about any entertainment other than that given to us. The freedom to dream, the ability to entertain is meaningless without a venue for expressing them. For the ability to express my thoughts I note and thank our troops.
This is what I think, what do you think?
